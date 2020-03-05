Autumn Cockriel, 39, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 8, 1980, in St. Joseph, daughter of Carla and Kenny Cockriel.

She enjoyed fishing and spending time with the joys of her life, Brienzsley and Mavrick.

Autumn was preceded in death by: mother, Carla Cockriel; and sister, April Otto.

Survivors include: companion, Michael Hill, of St Joseph; father, Kenny Cockriel; son, Isaac Cockriel, of Trenton, Missouri; and brother, James Cockriel, of Trenton.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Doug Cline officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: Autumn Cockriel Memorial Fund, in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.