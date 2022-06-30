Cochenour, James H. 1944-2022 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - James Hadley Cochenour, 78, passed away peacefully at home with Pastor Russ and his devoted wife of 57 years praying over him.
He was born in Carroll County, Missouri, March 14,1944, to Floyd Lester and Amy (Brownley) Cochenour.
Jim was a graduate of Hale High School. He joined the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. After serving, he returned home and worked as a supervisor for Hallmark until retiring, after 37 years of service.
He was a member of American Legion Post #140, a lifetime member of VFW and DAV, and board president for the board of directors of the Hamilton Federated Church.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He coached women's, co-ed and girl's softball for many years. He also coached girl's basketball. He umpired both baseball and softball. He received tremendous joy in following any activity that his children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren were involved in. His family was his greatest accomplishment and he treasured them more than anything in the world.
Jim is preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Kenneth Cochenour and Dale (Valo) Cochenour; two sisters, Bernice (Jack) Hanavan and Deloris (Jerry) O'Neal.
Survivors: wife, Debera, of the home; two daughters, Kris (Mike) Smith, and Dawn (Roy) Estes, both of Cameron; five grandchildren: Tanner (Alli) Smith, Toby Smith, Kelsey (Tommy) Fish, Carolyn Estes and Tyler Estes; three great-grandchildren: Cohen and Calaway Smith and Cambry Fish.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Cameron First Christian Church.
Visitation: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.
