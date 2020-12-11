Coburn, Jim 1939-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Jim Coburn, 81, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Dec. 9, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in Albany. Jim was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Gentry County, Missouri, the son of Henry Arthur and Alta (Neal) Coburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Eldon Coburn.

On Feb. 9, 1968, he was united in marriage to Sheryl Gibson. To this union two sons were born, Doug and Danny.

Jim worked for the City of Albany for over 30 years retiring as Gas Superintendent.

Jim served in the Army National Guard. He was a member the Albany Fire Department and was a past member of Athens Lodge of Albany.

Survivors; wife, Sheryl of the home in Albany; sons, Doug (Tracy) Coburn, Albany; Danny (Debbie) Coburn, New Hampton; grandchildren, Jacob Coburn (Shania Cline), Brad Waldeier, Andrea (Bryan) Nalle, Cody and Colton Coburn; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Ayden, Mylee, Breelynn, Mason and Maddox; brother, Gene (Bobbi) Coburn, Albany; sister-in-law, Vernelle Coburn, Albany; nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

There is no scheduled family visitation, however friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Friday at the chapel. Masks are required.

Memorial Contributions: Hall Cemetery in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.