Coburn, Donald E. Albany, Mo.

Donald E. CoburnALBANY, Mo. - Donald Eugene "Gene" Coburn, 86, of Albany, Missouri, passed away May 16, 2023.Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Albany.There is no scheduled family visitation. Family and friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. Friday at the chapel.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hall Cemetery or a charity of the givers choice.Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
