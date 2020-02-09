James E. Coberley
CHULA, Mo. - James Elden Coberley, 51, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Leana; sons, Tyler Coberley and Brandon Askew; daughter, Jenna Kincaid; three sisters: Kim Riddle, Diana Mendenhall and Theresa Cliff Wilson.
Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Burial: Plainview Cemetery, Chula.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.