Michael L. Cobb, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021.
He was born Nov. 8, 1950, in St. Joseph, to Callie and Rose (Kendzora) Cobb.
Michael married Nora A. Gorman Oct. 27, 1973. She preceded him in death April 27, 2014.
Michael enjoyed bowling, going to his grandchildren's sport activities, and spending time with his family and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Adams.
Survivors include: daughter, Christy Cordonnier (Todd); son, Scott Cobb (Mary); grandchildren, Xy and Sylvie, and Vaughn Cobb, Kamryn, Ashlyn and Coy Cordonnier; sister, Linda Blankenship (William); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Mount Auburn Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
