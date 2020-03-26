Cobb, Gladys L. 1929-2020

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Gladys Leona Cobb, age 90, was born Sept. 24, 1929, in Clinton County, Missouri, the daughter of Elmer and Pearl (Milligan) Lollar, passed away March 23, 2020, in St. Joseph.

Gladys and Leo Ross Cobb, were united in marriage, in Kansas, in 1947.

To this union five children were born.

Gladys loved farming and farm life. She also worked many years at CD Smith Drug Company and at Missouri Methodist Hospital, in St. Joseph.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Leo; her three sisters; and two brothers.

Survivors include: five children: Ronald (Judy) Cobb, Platte City, Mary McDonald, Osborn, Donald Cobb, Columbia, Judy Korris, Cameron, and Ruth Ann Nicholson, Maysville; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

It was Glady's wishes to have a private funeral service and burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery, with immediate family only.

Friends may come to Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville to sign the register book.

Memorial Contributions: DeKalb County Historical Society.

Online condolences:

www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.