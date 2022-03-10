Cobb, Eva M. 1924-2022 Amazonia, Mo.

AMAZONIA, Mo. - Eva May Cobb, 97, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away March 7, 2022, at her home in Amazonia. She was born Aug. 9, 1924, in King City, Missouri, to Roy and Faye Jane (Dunlap) Henderson. She married Fabian Cobb in St. Joseph on March 5, 1949, and he preceded her in death in 2013.
Eva was a devout Christian and attended St. John's United Church of Christ in Amazonia. She lived her Christian belief by giving herself to family, friends, and everyone she encountered. Eva spent 70 plus years on the family farm and enjoyed gardening, baking pies, and having countless repurposing projects. She enjoyed many visitors that came to visit Molly Bee, the monkey, during her stay on the Cobb Farm. She will be remembered for her grit, spunk, goofiness, determination, and strong-will.
Survivors include daughter, Angie (Kevin) Hummer of Amazonia; Margaret Ann Cobb-Fairchild of New Bern, North Carolina; grandsons, Cody Hummer, Seth Hummer, Michael Hummer, Gabriel Hummer.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ken Fairchild and her siblings.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri. Visitation with family receiving hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to The American Alzheimer's Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
