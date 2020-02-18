Coats, Robert L. 1944-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Robert "Bob" Levi Coats, 76, of Savannah, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home in Savannah.

He was born Feb. 7, 1944, and his parents were, Levi and Jennie (Elifrits) Coats.

He married Debra Sollars, on March 6, 1976, in St. Joseph; she survives of the home.

Bob loved his family and his five daughters.

He worked at Missouri State Psychiatric Hospital, in St. Joseph for many years, before his retirement.

Bob was ornery and was always up to something.

Bob enjoyed fishing, camping and car rides.

He is survived by: his wife; daughters: Kristie (Karl) Ploeger, of Overland Park, Kansas, Kandie (Paul) Stock, of Walnut Shade, Missouri, Kelly (Steve) Plumb, of St. Joseph, Amy Coats, of Savannah, and Bobbie Jo (Matt) Turner, of Gower, Missouri; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church, in Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at First Baptist Church, in Savannah.

Burial will follow at Savannah Cemetery, in Savannah.

Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church.

Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.