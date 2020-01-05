Coates, Mary H. 1948-2020

Mary Helen Coates (Smock) 71, St. Joseph, passed away January 3, 2020, with family by her side.

Mary was born March 4, 1948, to William and Jeanette Smock (Hester) and lived her early life in Maitland, Missouri.

She graduated from Nodaway Holt High School, in 1966.

Mary had two children, Scott and Jennifer.

Mary spent her professional career in human resources.

She worked at Regal Textile in Maryville, Missouri, Half Price Store and CD Smith in St. Joseph, Weld Wheel, Arrowhead Grating and Northland Dependency in Kansas City, Missouri and at WRDCC.

Mary loved to play Bridge and Cribbage. She enjoyed anything to do with her grandchildren, Watching them play basketball, baseball, volleyball or watching band or choir concerts.

She was Lafayette Booster Club President from 1987 to 1989.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and granddaughter, Alyssa.

Survivors include: her children, Scott Coates (Amber) and Jennifer Koch (Kyle); grandchildren: Bailey, Tyson, Dayne, Madelynn and Jacob; brother, Robert Smock; nephews, Josh Smock (Jesse), Travis Smock (Kate) and Christopher Smock.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations Ronald McDonald House.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.