It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Edward Coate announce that on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, Paul passed away suddenly at the age of 59 years.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, Harold Coate, and mother Esther Miller.

He is survived by his brothers, sisters and in-laws, Cynthia Ray (Daniel), Samuel Coate (Elizabeth), David Coate (Teresa Minato), Bruce Coate (Hoa), Marilyn Coate, Ann Sokol, Lisa Rohwer (Jim) and Dawn Bonsall (Jeff), and his nieces and nephews.

Paul was born in Wichita, Kansas on Jan. 24, 1961, the seventh of nine children. When only a month old he fell ill with meningitis, and nearly died, spending two months in the hospital. He became a resident of St. Joseph at age seven when his family moved to the area.

He also lived and worked in Portland, Oregon, for several years, where he worked for Providence Health as a customer service representative, and then in Spirit Lake, Iowa, where he worked for 25 years at Pure Fishing, finally settling in St. Joseph. He had struggled with alcohol earlier in his life but was proud of his many years of sobriety.

Paul had many interests including photography, reading, gardening, crafting, collecting antique glass and clocks and listening to a variety of music. He was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan and loved cats, and had several throughout his life.

Farewell Services were held 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mt. Mora Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the animal shelter.

