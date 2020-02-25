Samuel "Sam" E. Cluck, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.

Sam was born on Aug. 2, 1940, in Troy, Kansas, to the late Harrison and Lucille (Bird) Cluck.

He was a 1958 graduate of Central High School.

Mr. Cluck worked as a controller for Melvin Ketters, CPA, Provident Savings and Loans, P and S Auto Action and M.A.D.E. Auto Action, before retiring.

Sam was a member of Copeland Baptist Church.

He enjoyed bowling, camping and talking as he never knew a stranger, but above all were his three granddaughters.

Sam married Janice Frederick, on Jan. 19, 1962, and recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

She survives him of the home.

Additional survivors include: sons, Jeffrey (Davona) Cluck and Kevin (Peggy) Cluck; beloved dog, Gabbie; three granddaughters: Hollie Norton (Kolter), Kristyn Cluck (Adam McCarthy) and Andrea Cluck (Joey Adams); three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Cluck and Mabel "Dollie" Cluck.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held after noon Tuesday, at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.