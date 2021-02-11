HIGHLAND, Kan. - Robert E. Cluck, 79, of Highland, Kansas, passed away on Feb. 8, 2021, surrounded by family.

He was born on May 19, 1941, to Harvey and Agnes (Schneiter) Cluck. He graduated from Highland High School in 1959 and attended Highland Community College. After college, he served in the Navy for two years during the Vietnam Conflict.

In 1966, he married Patricia Greenwood at St. Theresa's in Orleans, Vermont. They made their home in Highland where they raised their three children Greg, Lisa, and Jarrod.

Bob was a lifelong farmer who bestowed his passion of farming to others. His willingness to share his knowledge and ingenuity was passed on to many generations to follow. His storytelling and orneriness will live on forever.

Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time with family. He loved spending time watching his grandsons at their sporting events.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Sam, Fred, and Jed.

He is survived by his wife Pat; and children, Greg Cluck (Aimee), Lisa Parsons (Bill Masters), and Jarrod Cluck; his four grandsons, Houston Cluck, Landon and Creed Parsons, and Porter Cluck, along with many others that have joined the family.

He is also survived by sisters, Judy Troike and Dixie Collins (Rudy) and brother Frank Cluck (Sue), along with many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Walnut Grove Cemetery.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman- Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.