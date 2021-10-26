TROY, Kan. - Dale Cluck, 84, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his home.
Dale was born Jan. 14, 1937, in Severance, Kansas, to Clarence Sr. and Josephine (Triplett) Cluck. He lived his entire life in Troy. He went to work for Ainlay Grain Company in Troy in 1955. He retired from Wilbur-Ellis in 2013.
Dale joined the Troy National Guard in 1955.
He married Violet Winkel on March 27, 1959, in Troy. She survives of the home.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dean Cluck, Clarence W. Cluck, Jr., an infant brother, Larry Don Cluck.
Additional survivors include his daughter, Cindy Culp (Lee) of Troy; grandson, Travis Culp, of Troy; and granddaughter, Jeri Lynn Culp; brothers, Paul Cluck, of Troy, George T. Cluck, of Ash Grove, Missouri, Theodore Roger Cluck, of Wathena, Kansas; sisters, Mabel Springs of St. Joseph, Alice Clary of Troy; aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dale's wishes were to be cremated with no public visitation or services.
Memorials: the family requests in lieu of flowers memorials to the Fanning Cemetery c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 185, Troy, KS 66087
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
