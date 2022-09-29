ELWOOD, Kan. - Mary Margaret Cloud, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Sept. 26, 2022, with her family at her bedside in LaVerna Senior Living, Savannah, Missouri.
Mary was born on Sept. 7, 1943, in Girard, Kansas, to Otho L. Stwalley and Margaret D. (Wright) Stwalley.
She married Galen Lawrence Cloud Sr. on July 3, 1969, in Olathe, Kansas, and he survives of the home. Also surviving are their children Barbara A. Cloud, Galen L. Cloud Jr. (Amy), St. Joseph, Samuel O. Cloud (Megan), St. Joseph, and Otho L. Cloud (Lindsey) Elwood; grandchildren, Samuel Taten Cloud, Thaddeus Owen Cloud, and Tytus Steven Cloud; sister, Ruth Ann Stwalley; other relatives and friends.
Mary will be fondly remembered for her Halloween generosity. For over 20 years, she would work all summer making beaded crafts, small animal figures, and other items and pass them out at Halloween, along with candy, pop, coloring books, and crayons. She liked cats, liked to read, and enjoyed her children as they were growing up. She enjoyed visits from her grandchildren.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
