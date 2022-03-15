Fern Clizer, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital. She was born Aug. 19, 1928, in Washington County, Kansas, daughter of the late Elsie and Guy Violett. She graduated from high school, and worked several jobs, most recently at the Missouri Highway department, MFA Shelter Insurance, and was a PRN at Heartland Clinic.
She enjoyed sewing, cross stich, she loved country music especially Conway Twitty, she also sang in the church choir at Hyde Valley United Methodist Church. She was a member of the former Hyde Valley United Methodist Church, and South Park United Methodist Church.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents; former husbands, Norman Lohmeyer and Herman J. Clizer; daughter, Sharon K. Lohmeyer; brother, Ivan Violett; and a sister, Eileen Kruse.
Survivors include: daughters, Susan (Gary) Broce, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Rhonda (Gary) McGlothlin, Gilman City, Missouri; son, Scott Lohmeyer of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Jamie andJeffrey Broce, Kevin and Kendra Lohmeyer; great- grandchildren, Peyton, Preston, Easton and Gideon.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services and public livestream following at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.