Jennie Clinton
WATHENA, Kan. - Jennie Clinton, a true Christian woman, passed on June 17, surrounded by family, under the caring hands of Jason Atkinson of Hospice in the home she shared with her grandson, Dakota Cloud.
Born in Los Angeles, California in 1929, she married George W. Clinton of Wathena, in L.A., in 1945.
He proceeded her in death in 1998; they were married for 54 years.
She was proceeded in death by: her twin sister, Vera Hawkins; a daughter, Judy Higgins; several sons-in-law; and a grandson, George R. Clinton.
She had just turned 92. She always claimed she was living in a dream and was on top of the world.
Survivors include: Linda Clinton; Nita Blizzard; Beverly and John Prock; George F. and Carmen Clinton; Charles and Brenda Clinton; Nancy Capps; Karry and Robert Price; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation with family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
