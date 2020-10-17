David W. Clinton, 55, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

David is survived by his wife, Sarah Clinton, of the home; brother, Gary Clinton, St. Joseph; and several cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri. Burial will follow in McFall Cemetery, McFall, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home where friends may call after 5 p.m.; social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to David's family for expenses in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.