Billy "Bill" W. Clinton, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by family after a long, tough fought battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 25, 1953, in St. Joseph, son of Marvella and Donald Clinton. He graduated from Central High School, class of 1972. He married Debi Francis on Dec. 11, 1999, in St. Joseph.
Bill started down his path of an entrepreneur at the age of 14. His hard work ethic lead him to starting his own company, Bill Clinton Drywall. Bill took pride in his work and his success showed. He loved muscle cars, the Kansas City Chiefs and most of all, his family. One of his greatest joys was attending his kids and grandkid's sporting events. Even on his toughest days, his youngest granddaughter, Adrianna brought him much joy and happiness.
Survivors include, his wife, Debi Clinton of the home; his parents, Donald and Marvela Clinton, of St. Joseph; children, Beau (Taylor) Clinton of St. Joseph, Josh (Aggie) Newton of St. Joseph, Nick (Erica) Newton of Smithville, Missouri, and, Kaylee Clinton of St. Joseph; brother, Larry (Cathy) Clinton and Jay (Cathy) Clinton, both of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Dylan, Emma, Caleb, Ayden, and Gabe Newton, Adrianna Clinton; and great-grandson, Greyson Newton.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, June 21, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Longe officiating, The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Bill will be cremated following services.
The family wants to send a special thank you to KU Medical Center and Mosaic Hospice for the loving care they provided for Bill.
Memorials are requested to the Jill's Hope Foundation. www.jillshope.org.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.