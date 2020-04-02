Terry Cline, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday March 30, 2020, in St. Joseph.

He was born Aug. 22, 1945, in St. Joseph. He was born of godly parents, the late Rose and Charles Cline.

He married Deborah Richey, on Nov. 16, 1974, and they shared 45 years of marriage together.

He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1963, then entered into the United States Air Force and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Terry retired from Friskies Pet Care upon its closing.

In 2004, God granted Terry an additional 16 years of life on earth when he became the recipient of a heart transplant.

He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and was in charge of the Social Committee.

Terry enjoyed bowling and once bowled a perfect 300 game!

He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6760, where he served as commander for the last three years and the Vietnam Veterans of American (VVA), of which he was a past commander.

Terry was preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, William Cline.

Survivors include: his wife, Deborah Cline, of the home; daughters, Amy Cline, Chicago, Illinois, and Jennifer Cline, Tampa, Florida; and a brother, Charles (Brenda) Cline, of St. Joseph.

Due to the current city regulations regarding COVID-19, there will be no visitation or service.

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Child Rescue, 719 East Hyde Park Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O.Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.