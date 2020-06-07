Rosemary Edria Herring Cline, 66, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.

She was born Aug. 19, 1953, in St. Joseph, daughter of Retha and Andrew Herring.

She was proud to have been formerly employed by Stormont Vail Hospital, in Topeka, Kansas, as a Medical Technician.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, farming, and especially time with horses.

She loved hosting her many gatherings; she was a dedicated prayer warrior and she was always there to help someone in need.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Rosemary was preceded in death by: her father, Andrew Herring; mother, Retha Elder Herring; sisters, Elizabeth Herring Hubbard, and an infant sister; aunt, Glenrose Longan; and cousin, Paul J. Haskins, Sr.

Survivors include: sister- in-law, Kelly Cline (Karl) and family; son, David Rodewald and granddaughter, Ashley; nephew, Dave (Shauna) Hubbard and great-niece, Leila, of Savannah, Missouri; Nieces and nephew: Melissa Hubbard, Joella Sommerhauser, Josh Hubbard; cousins: Theresa Haskins-Leavitt, Shelly Harrison, Maria Balcom, Lisa Wilson, and PJ Haskins; and other extended family.

Ms. Cline has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to: the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Memorials are requested to: the Second Harvest Food Bank.