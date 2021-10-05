Ricky Gene Cline, 45, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born Sept. 13, 1976 in St. Joseph. He enjoyed fishing, and he gave the gift of life through his organ donation.
Ricky was preceded in death by father, Ricky Dean Cline.
Survivors include, mother, Karen Eslinger and stepfather, Bill Eslinger of home; brothers, Kenny Cline (Meghan Kunzler), Kevin Cline and Chevy Eslinger, all of St. Joseph, and his best friend, Brian Kincaid.
Funeral services: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Jason Cline officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Moray Cemetery, Moray, Kansas.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.