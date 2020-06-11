Cline, Nancy L. 1952-2020

Nancy L. Cline, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
She was born Oct. 26, 1952.
She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Survivors include: daughter, Melissa Lark; son, John McComas(Cathy); grandchildren: Caitlin, Isabelle and Jade McComas, and Corey and Shawnese Lark.
The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
