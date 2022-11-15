CAMERON, Mo. - Loretta Marie Cline, 87, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Nov. 5, 2022, at her home. She was born on Nov. 29, 1934, in Tipton Missouri, the daughter of the late Charles and Clara (Shuster) Knipp.
Loretta married James Cline, Aug. 10, 1996, in Cameron. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Clara Knipp; sister, Bernie Curtis and husband Charles; sister-in-law, Susan Knipp.
Loretta is survived by her husband, Jim Cline of the home; two sons, John (Cindy) Wilcox, Lake Lure, North Carolina, Cliff Wilcox, Wilsonville, Oregon; two daughters, Linda Bird, Maysville, Missouri, Mary Wilcox, Cameron; former daughter-in-law, Vivian Wilcox, Wilsonville; eight grandchildren, Lindsey (Mike) Blackburn, Carli Jo Wilcox, Lani Dixon, Hilary (Harvey) Whiten, Evan Wilcox, Brett (Samantha) Bird, Derek (Veronica) Bird, Morgan (Stan) White; 14 great- grandchildren; brother, Ray Knipp, Riverside, Missouri; many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice for their excellent care of our mother and continued care of her husband Jim Cline.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday Nov. 18, 2022, at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron. Rosary, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, 6 p.m. visitation 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Burial in St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery.
