WESTON, Mo. - James S. Cline, Jr., 91, of Weston, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home in Weston. He was born July 16, 1929, in Wallace, Missouri, son of the late Lula and James Cline, Sr. He graduated from Faucett High School then served in the United States Army and is a veteran of the Korean War. He married Cleo H. "Jackie" Jones on June 11, 1955, and she survives of the home.

Jim was a truck driver working for Bill Love at Love Transfer, of Weston, then the Burlington Truck Line, and Signal Delivery, retiring in 1989. He then worked and retired for the Weston Road District.

He loved his family very much and he especially enjoyed the time he got to spend with the grandkids and great grandkids. He enjoyed bowling, square dancing, and watching sports, he was a member of VFW, American Legion Weston, and was a member, Elder, and Sunday school teacher at Wallace Christian Church.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Maxine Flora-Reed, Frances Wyatt, Mary Pennington, and Ann Norfleet; brothers, Johnny, Robert, and Larry Cline.

Survivors include, wife, Cleo "Jackie" Cline of the home; sons, James L. Cline, Jerry (Debbie) Cline, Gladstone, Missouri, and Dennis (Shannon) Cline, Platte City, Missouri; seven grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; his brother, David (Linda) Cline; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and public live stream: 10:30 am, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Clark Heckman officiating, The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston.

Memorials are requested to the God's Mountain or Wallace Christian Church.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.