LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Ellis M. Cline, 96, of Leavenworth, passed away March 12, 2020.

Born Dec. 29, 1923, in Camden Point, Missouri, to the late John and Stella Cline.

He married his wonderful wife, Grace Bergman Cline, and enjoyed many years together, until her passing in Sept. 2014.

During WWII, he served as an infantry rifleman, U.S. Army, Pacific Theatre.

His citations include: Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Philippine Liberation and Japan Occupational Forces.

He loved to play cards and work in his garden in his spare time.

Ellis leaves a daughter, Dianna Arnold; grandson, Tim (Joyce) Bullock; two great-granddaughters; two great-great-grandchildren; and four step-children: Mary Bergman, Bill (Linda) Bergman, Clarence (Linda) Bergman and Candace Shelton.

In addition to Ellis's parents and wife, he is preceded in death by sister, Evelyn Hamm.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Memorial Park Cemetery, followed by full military honors.

Family requests donations be made to: Comfort Care Hospice or Cameron Veteran's Home in Cameron, Missouri.

