Christopher S. Cline, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 14, 1963, in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Phillip Cline.
Chris graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1983. Chris worked as a Forklift Operator for several area industries. Chris was of the Catholic Faith. He loved his music, cookouts, being outdoor and his cats. He was an avid pool player and also enjoyed his drinks.
Christopher was preceded in death by his parents; infant granddaughter, Carma Crawford; and maternal grandmother, Mary Gault.
Survivors include, his significant other of 24 years, Sandy Smith of the home; brothers, Steve, Billy, Patrick (Beth) and Michael Cline; sister, Kelly Cline, all of St Joseph; son, Christopher Crawford (Cyri Cooley) of Kearney, Missouri; three grandchildren, Avalynn, Everleigh and Braxton Crawford; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Cline has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
