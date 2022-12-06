Christopher S. Cline, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 14, 1963, in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Phillip Cline.

Chris graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1983. Chris worked as a Forklift Operator for several area industries. Chris was of the Catholic Faith. He loved his music, cookouts, being outdoor and his cats. He was an avid pool player and also enjoyed his drinks.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Cline as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

