Cline, Carol S. 1940-2020

Carol Sue Pecora Cline went home to Jesus on Aug. 8, 2020, at the age of 79.

Carol was born to Anna Mae Brown and Angelo Antoine Pecora on Aug. 19, 1940, in St. Joseph.

As a child, she was in the Honor Society and was elected Homecoming Queen at Benton High School.

Carol graduated Missouri Western State University in 1967 with a BA in Education.

Carol taught art at Indian Hills Junior High in Shawnee, Kansas; She worked for Oxford Donalson Realtors in the early 1970's. This opened new opportunities and she developed a keen interest in flipping houses.

Carol, now an accomplished entrepreneur, owned and managed several businesses including Small World Preschool Center in Kansas City, Missouri and Designs by Cline Hair Salon and Boutique in Houston, Texas.

In the 1990's Carol achieved a Masters of Science in Occupational Technology from the University of Houston. Shortly thereafter, she taught graphic design at Lone Star College in Houston.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Carol was also an avid gardener, and talented arts and crafts woman.

Carol joins: her parents, Anna and Angelo; her sister, Phyllis; and her brothers, Gary and Ronnie, in Heaven.

She is survived by: her son, Jordan M. Cline and wife, Paula, of Houston; her brothers, Dick Pecora, of Sun City West, Arizona and Robert Pecora of St. Joseph; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at a future date.

