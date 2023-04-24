SAVANNAH, Mo. - Eli Jacob Cliff, Age 9, Savannah Missouri, left this earth on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Children's Mercy Hospital, in Kansas City, Missouri, from the result of a brain bleed in a UTV accident.

Eli was born Nov. 24, 2013, in St. Joseph, to parents Jacob and Carla Cliff. Eli was the sixth child of this family and known to be a gentle giant at 150lbs and 5'6". He loved his cat, Zero the Hero, and his goat named Gruff. He was a lover of many things, most of all his dad and working on the crew. He was his dad's mini-me, right-hand man and Best Friend.

To plant a tree in memory of Eli Jacob Cliff as a living tribute

