SAVANNAH, Mo. - Eli Jacob Cliff, Age 9, Savannah Missouri, left this earth on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Children's Mercy Hospital, in Kansas City, Missouri, from the result of a brain bleed in a UTV accident.
Eli was born Nov. 24, 2013, in St. Joseph, to parents Jacob and Carla Cliff. Eli was the sixth child of this family and known to be a gentle giant at 150lbs and 5'6". He loved his cat, Zero the Hero, and his goat named Gruff. He was a lover of many things, most of all his dad and working on the crew. He was his dad's mini-me, right-hand man and Best Friend.
Eli attended Amazonia Elementary School where he was in the 3rd grade. He wanted to be a builder when he grew up.
Eli is survived by his parents; his brothers, Gavin (Ava) Stroud, River Cliff, Jerrin Cliff; his sisters, Jaylyn Cliff and Julia Cliff; his nephew, William Stroud; his grandparents, Brian and Vickie Schubert; great-grandparent, Joanne Schubert; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends.
His parents cannot thank the community, our friends and family enough for the outpour of love and support it is beyond imaginable.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Savannah.
The family will gather with friends 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. No graveside services at this time. All are invited.
Donations can be made in Eli's name to the Amazonia Elementary School.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
