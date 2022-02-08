Mary Clevenger, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, after struggling with Type 1 diabetes for 48 years.
She was born Feb. 6, 1950, in St. Joseph, to Greg and Loretta (Pankau) Pankiewicz.
Mary married David L. Clevenger May 27, 1972.
She attended Missouri Western State University in 1970, where she met her future husband to be. She later graduated as a Medical Records Technician from Kansas City Research Hospital.
Mary was a member of Central Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening, animals, cross-stitching, crafts, and spending time with her family.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; numerous beloved animals.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, David; son, Mark Clevenger (Reane); three grandchildren; brother, Steve Pankiewicz (Joyce); sister, Kathy Drew (Jim); beloved animals, Chips, Katie, Mooey, Waylon; one niece; numerous nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Thursday, Central Christian Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
