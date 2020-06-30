Clements, Tanya R. 1968-2020

SKIDMORE, Mo. - Tanya Renee Clements, 52, of Skidmore, Missouri, passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Tanya was born on February 7, 1968 in St. Joseph, to the late John C. and Billie S. (Kempa) Gerstner. She was a certified medical technician and had work at various nursing homes in the area and most recently at Maryville Living Center.

She married Jeffrey S. Clements on October 7, 1995 in Amazonia, Missouri. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include their daughter, Kimberly Clements; two brothers, Brian and Brad Gerstner and one sister, Leah Hale; father and mother-in-law, Jule and Louise Clements; three brothers-in-law, Ronnie, Matt and Randy Clements; Aunt, Joan (Gary) Shaw.

Services 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at the Price Funeral Home in Maryville, Missouri. Burial Weathermon Cemetery in Guilford, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 at the Price Funeral Home. Memorials can be made in care of the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, New Jersey 07052. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.