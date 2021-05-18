Clements, Russell A. 1942-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Russell A. Clements, 79, of Maryville, and formerly from Pickering, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home in Maryville with family by his side, on May 17, 2021.

Russell was born April 14, 1942. He lived in the Pickering area most of his life, where he was a member of the Pickering Methodist Church, Pickering Lions Club, James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100 and Pickering Horse Show Board.

He graduated from North Nodaway High School in 1960, and immediately joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1960 to 1964.

He married Mary K. DeMott Feb. 2, 1965. They have three children: Kimberly Humphrey, Columbia, Missouri, Allen Clements, Kansas City, Missouri and Melissa (Joe) Day, Graham, Missouri; and three grandchildren: Brody and Breanna Day and Hannah Humphrey.

Russell is presided in death by: his parents, Clell and Helen (Weathermon) Clements, and three sisters: Lila O'Riley, Belvadene Wiley and Sue Waldeier.

He is survived by: three brothers: Jule (Louise) Clements, Donald (Dorothy) Clements, and Richard Clements and three sisters: Cleota Shell, Ruth Anna (Marvin) Florea and Sherrie (Dan) McEnaney.

He worked as a farmer, an owner/operator of a Phillips 66 Service Station for 15 years, and an employee of Federal Mogul for 25 years.

Russell enjoyed traveling, especially to National Parks and the mountains, and also to reunions with his former shipmates. He was always a cowboy at heart, loving horses, John Wayne movies and rodeos. His most favorite things, though, were teasing his grandchildren every chance he got and watching them participate in their many activities.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

The burial will follow in the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated in Russell's name to the Pickering Horse Show, the Pickering United Methodist Church, or to Mosaic Hospice, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.