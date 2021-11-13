Clements, Leonard L. 1943-2021 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Leonard Leroy Clements, age 78, died peacefully at home on Nov. 7, 2021.
Leonard was born May 27, 1943, in Guilford, Missouri, the son of of Elmer Burton and Mary Margaret Meyers Clements, St. Joseph.
He married Judith Gardner Clements on March 3, 1962, residing in Kansas City most of their lives. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, with Mass following at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Rd, Liberty, MO 64068.
Online condolences: kccemation.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Clements as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.