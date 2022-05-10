Clements, Betty L. 1927-2022 Rea, Mo.

REA, Mo. - Betty Lou "Granny" Clements, 95, of Rea, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Diversicare of St. Joseph. Betty was born Feb. 21, 1927, the daughter of Oren Lee and Verna Mae (Hailey) Campbell. She married Lloyd Townsend in 1945 and he passed away in 1953. On Oct. 1, 1955, she married Louis Clements and he passed away April 5, 1981.
She was a 1945 graduate of Rosendale High School. She was a lifelong member of the Whitesville Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years. Her hobbies included being with family, crocheting, making quilts, reading poetry, and coloring. She loved animals, especially her cat, Whiskers.
Survivors include one daughter, Debbie Hill of Rea; grandson, Scott (Teresea) Hill of Rosendale, Missouri; great-grandson, Kipton Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; four sisters, Opal Smith, Mildred Wise, Genevieve Gay, and Ruby Kent; two brothers, Oren Campbell and Howard Campbell; two infant sisters; and son-in-law, Kenny Hill.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Whitesville Baptist Church in Whitesville, Missouri. Visitation and family receiving hours will be 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Whitesville Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Whitesville Cemetery and or the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home of Savannah is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
