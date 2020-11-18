Clemens, Lorene F. 1925-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. - Lorene F. (Kane) Clemens, 95 of Atchison, Kan., died on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her daughter's home surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Benedicts Church with Fr. Jeremy Heppler as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison. A parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Benedicts Grade School and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Lorene was born on Sept. 10, 1925, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of John B. and Florence (Byrne) Kane. She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1943. Lorene had worked as a sales clerk for several Atchison business including Montgomery Ward, Tonsing's, the Wishing Well and Clothes Vault as well as a prefect for the Mount Academy.

She was a member of the St. Benedicts Church where she had served as a Eucharistic Minister and helped decorate the church for Christmas for many years.

Lorene enjoyed bowling and had gone to both State and National Bowling Tournaments. She was a member of the Daughter's of Isabella, the Veteran's Administration Hospital Auxiliary, Leavenworth, and the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary Volunteer for over 25 years. She was past president of the American Legion Auxiliary and member of the VFW Auxiliary. Lorene was a member of the Red Hat Club and had served as Grand Marshall for the 1995 St. Patrick's Day Parade.

She was married to Oscar Edwin Clemens on Feb. 18, 1947. Mr. Clemens preceded her in death on June 17, 1979.

Survivors include three sons, Ron (Heidi) Clemens, Roseville, California, Jerry (Sue) Clemens, Davenport, Iowa, and Joe Clemens and Peg Hargrove, Leavenworth, Kansas; three daughters, Judy (Ned) Ballinger, Sue (the late Bob) Durkin, Carol (Jeff) Smith, all of Atchison; two brothers, John Kane, Jr, and Eugene Kane, both of Atchison; 14 grandchildren and 16n great-grandchildren and a great-great- grandchild.

Her parents; husband Oscar; a son, John S. Clemens; two brothers, Elvin "Skip" and Donald Kane; and four sisters, Doris Blankenship, Mary Lou Andre, Margie Swendson, and Pat Rush; and one grandchild preceded her in death. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.