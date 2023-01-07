Betty LaVonne Clayton was born in Bolckow, Missouri, on Feb. 23, 1930, to Ross and Katherine Neely. After Betty finished 1st grade, the family moved to Pickering, Missouri. Betty graduated from Pickering High School and went on to graduate from Platt-Gard Business College. Betty married Robert Dale Clayton on June 3, 1951. They resided in Maryville, Missouri, where they operated Clayton Dairy until it was struck by lightning.
The young family, then with two daughters, moved to St. Joseph where Betty and Dale operated a small business before selling it. Betty took a part-time job in the office of JC Penney and worked her way up to office manager before retiring in 1990.
Betty was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church and Questers. She served as treasurer for Questers.
Betty was an avid collector of and gave programs on Vaseline glass.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents, Ross and Katherine Neely; son-in-law Floyd Saverino; brothers-in-law, Dr. George Hopkins and Virgil Carmichael.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Carla Saverino and Mitzi Capell (Vincent); grandsons, Robert (Dr. Ashley) Saverino, Dr. Benjamin (Andrea) Saverino, Jeremy (Emilee) Capell; granddaughters Katherine (Skylar) Jorgensen, Brea (Scott) Austin, Madelyn (Russell) Saverino-Newlove, Nicolette (Jacob) Buckwalter; 13 great- grandchildren; brother, Jamie (Marilyn) Neely; sisters, Margueritte Carmichael and Wanda Hopkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service and interment will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
