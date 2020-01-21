Morris A. Claypole
POLO, Mo. - Morris Alfred Claypole, 70, passed away Jan. 18, 2020.
Memorials: Mirabile Community Betterment Fund.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, Mirabile Community Church, Polo.
Gathering to follow : 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Mirabile C-1 School, 2954 State Route D Highway, Polo, MO 64671.
Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Cremation to follow services.
Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home, Polo.
www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.