Jay W. Claycomb, 87, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at a Wathena, Kansas, health care facility. He was born July 15, 1934, in Maysville, Missouri, son of Ella and William Claycomb. He graduated from Maysville High School. He married Delores Simpson on Dec. 31, 1954.
Jay worked at Armour and Company for over 40 years. Jays life passion was racing motorcycles. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, AF and AM and the Moila Shrine. He also was a member of Brookdale Church.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Josh Oliver.
Survivors include, wife, Delores Claycomb of the home; sons, Larry (Treasa) Claycomb, Richard (Tami) Claycomb and Scott (Shirley) Claycomb; grandchildren, Melinda, Melanie, Jamie, Jason, Monica; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Claycomb has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to Wathena Health Care and Rehabilitation.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Jay Claycomb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.