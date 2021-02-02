Clausen, Darrel R. 1950-2021

KING CITY, Mo. - Darrel Randy Clausen, 71, King City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

Darrel is survived by his wife, Donna Clausen, of the home; son, Todd (Tammy) Clausen, Union Star, Missouri; daughter, Stacy (Jason) Hanshaw, Bedford, Iowa; son, Travis (Amber) Clausen, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Andrew, Hunter, Hannah, Austin, Walker, Tucker; sister, Carol Erickson, Woodbury, Minnesota; brothers, Richard (Marjean) Clausen, Burnsville, Minnesota, Tom (Kerry) Clausen, Grand Rapids, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Darrel has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorial Services with Military Rites will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and/or Mosaic Life Care Foundation, of St. Joseph, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.