TROY, Kan. - Shirley A. (Ragan) Clary, 83, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at a hospital in St. Joseph.

Shirley was born on Aug. 4, 1937, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Ethan Allen and Frances Mae (Carl) Ragan. She lived most of her life in Troy where she was a lunch supervisor.

Shirley is a member of the Lutheran faith, Troy American Legion Auxiliary #55, Wathena V.F.W. Auxiliary #5531 and Ladies Christian Temperance.

She married Gerald Clary on Sept. 11, 1955, in Troy. He preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 1987. Shirley was also preceded by two sons, Ray Eugene and Danny Clary; three grandsons, Joseph, Travis and Andrew Clary; great-granddaughter, Blaine Clary.

She is survived by her children, Walter Clary (Mary Kaye) of Troy, Rick Clary (Amy) of Wathena, Kansas, Larry Clary (Sharon) of St. Joseph, David Clary (Rose) of Troy, Sharon Gentry (Ron) of Wathena; brother, Pat Ragan of Portland, Oregon; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral: Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy. Visitation: family will receive friends Wednesday evening 6 to 8 p.m. where friends may call after noon Wednesday. Olive Cemetery in Troy. Memorials: Troy Pioneer Center C-2. www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.