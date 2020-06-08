Clary, Blaine 2017-2020

WATHENA, Kan. - Blaine Clary, 3, of Wathena, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Blaine was born on Feb. 3, 2017, in St. Joseph, to Dillon Clary and Hailey Hundley.

Survivors include: her father, Dillon Clary of Wathena; her mother, Hailey Hundley, of St. Joseph; her sister, Blaklee Clary, of the home; paternal grandfather, Paul Barnes of St. Joseph; paternal grandmother, Sharon Clary of Wathena; paternal great-grandmother, Shirley Clary of Troy, Kansas; maternal grandfather, Monte Ball of Atchison, Kansas; maternal grandmother, Jennifer Vandeloo, of St. Joseph; maternal great-grandmother, Sarah Daum of Atchison; aunts and uncles: Kyla Lepez, Chance Barnes, Aerial Barnes, Cheyenne Ponce' and Taylor Hundley; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.

Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at New Life Church in Blair, Kansas.

Visitation: 1 hour prior (10 to 11 a.m.) to the funeral at the New Life Church.

Arrangements under the care of the Harman Rohde Funeral, in Wathena.

There will be no public viewing or visitation, except at the New Life Church Thursday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.

