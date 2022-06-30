Clarke, Judith 1941-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Judith Clarke, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home.

She was born March 6, 1941, in North Kansas City, Missouri, daughter of Marian and Roy Stuteville.

She graduated from North Kansas City High School and later attended Northwest Missouri State University, graduating with her Masters in Psychology.

Judith enjoyed knitting and quilting. She was a member of Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Judith was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Keith; and a brother and sister.

Survivors include: children, Gaye, Gydon, Shari, Deana, Michele, Tim, Marci and Ray; sister, Dona; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren.

Ms. Clarke has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

