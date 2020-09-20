Shauna Joline Clark, 45, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
She was born Feb. 28, 1975, in St. Joseph, to Glenn and Sue Woodcock.
Shauna enjoyed going for long walks, flowers, concerts and spending time with her family.
Shauna was preceded in death by her infant son, Denny Clark and parents.
Survivors include: children, Victoria and Brandon Clark; significant other, JD Birdsell; brother, David Merritt.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
