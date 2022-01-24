Clark, Roy E. 1924-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Roy E. Clark, (97) of Albany, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Branson, Missouri. He was born on Sept. 4, 1924, in Springfield, Missouri, to the late Noah E. and Bertha F. Clark.
Roy served in the Army-Air Force during WWII from 1942-1946 in the military police and then as a photographer. After serving his tour of duty he married the love of his life Virginia L. Spainhower on Feb. 21, 1945, and spent 76 wonderful years together.
Roy was a deacon and member of the Christian Church and the American Legion #106. He worked for the city of Albany as a lineman for several years, and then later he went to work for the Old American Insurance Company as a machine maintenance supervisor and retired after 30 years of service.
Roy enjoyed several activities throughout his life which included: golfing, fishing, visiting with friends, stocking, and feeding the fish at the Albany Country Club, and traveling with his wife Virginia to Texas every winter as snowbirds. What he loved doing most of all was spending time with family, who he loved dearly. Roy loved meeting and visiting with people. He never knew a stranger and would stop and talk to everyone, because he had such a gentle Christlike soul. Anyone who knew him or met him said that he was the sweetest man. He will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Clark; daughter, Connie Daly; sister, MaryLue Clark; two grandchildren, James (Gina) Funk, Susan (Roger) Horsman; five great-grandchildren, Rachel (Jason) Jeffrey, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Funk, Madison (Taylor) Buerky, Austen Porter, Sarah Porter; and two great-great granddaughters, Kinslee and Addison Jeffrey. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one sister.
Honoring his wishes, Roy was cremated under the direction of the Polley-Roberson Chapel, Albany, Missouri. His celebration of life service will be held at the Grandview Cemetery on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. The family is requiring for those attending services to please wear masks. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Backpack Buddies in care of the Methodist Church, 302 North Smith Street, Albany, MO 64402. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
