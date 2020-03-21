Clark, Phyllis L. 1924-2020

TARKIO, Mo. - Phyllis L. Clark, 95, Tarkio, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Preceded: parents, Harry and Elizabeth (Hartman) Amthor; husband, Alfred Walker Clark Jr.; daughter-in-law, Judy Clark; son-in-law, Larry Diehl; brother, Dean Amthor.
Survivors: children: Steven Clark, Wichita, Kansas, Nancy Hughes, Farragut, Iowa, Connie (Byron) Johnson, Warrensburg, Missouri; four grandchildren: Amy Lynn Hughes, Marc William Micari, Brent Matthew Johnson, Christopher Michael Johnson; five great-grandchildren: Ashley, Colton, Dalton, Deklan, Lumen; two great-great-grandchildren, Jayden and Alexi; brother, Larry (Anne) Amthor, Tarkio; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, Tarkio Presbyterian Church.
Inurnment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Family visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, Tarkio Presbyterian Church.
Memorials: Tarkio Nutrition Center, Tarkio Presbyterian Church.
Services: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.