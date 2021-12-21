Clark, Norma L. 1936-2021 Ruskin, Fla.

RUSKIN, Fla. - Norma Louise (Long) Clark, 85, of Ruskin, Florida, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the LifePath Hospice in Ruskin.
Norma was born on July 23, 1936, in Sheridan, Missouri. Her parents were Loyd Jay and Lillie Viola (West) Long; both preceded her in death in 1989.
She graduated from Grant City High School, Grant City, Missouri, in 1954. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from NWMSU in 1958. In 1990 she received a master's degree from Northwest in early childhood development.
In 1958, Norma married Philip E. Bram in Grant City. In 1991, She married J.L. Clark, in Maryville. He preceded her in death.
Norma taught first grade in Hopkins, Missouri, then retired after 28 years as a kindergarten teacher at Eugene Field Elementary School in Maryville. She was also the co-founder of the Jack and Jill Nursery School in Maryville.
She was a member and attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, past president of the Community Teachers Association, Chapter HT, PEO, Alpha Sigma Alpha Alumnae, Maryville Country Club Board of Directors, Women's Golf Association in Maryville and Golf Club of Cypress Creek, Ruskin, and the co-coordinator for Road to Recovery.
Her survivors include her two children: Julie Lang, Naples, Florida, and Jeff (Kim) Bram, Maryville; brother, Gweldon Long, Maryville; five grandchildren: Hannah and Teddy Lang, Adrian, Jessica, and Jackson Bram; three great-grandchildren: Laney, Nate and Abby; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friend, Aldo Berich, Ruskin.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Isadora Cemetery, Isadora, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home.
Memorials in Norma's name are suggested to Chapter HT, PEO, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
