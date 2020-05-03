OMAHA, Neb. - Norma J. Clark, 85, of Omaha, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, in a Kansas City health care center.

She was born Jan. 5, 1935, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Jeanette and Clarence "Mike" Singleton.

She attended Benton High School and graduated from Gower High School, in 1952.

She was co-owner of the DC Cattle Company, with her husband.

She was a member of the Christ Community Church Omaha.

Norma was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, J. Donald Clark; brother, Roger Singleton; and stepson, Nick Clark.

Survivors include: daughter, Cheryl Smith, Melissa, Texas; stepdaughter, Kathy (Frank) Lewis, Plattsburg, Missouri; grandchildren: Nicole Smith, Carmen (Drew) Smith, Amanda, Tyler (Lacey), and K.C. (Jessy) Lewis; great-grandchildren: Geronimo, Nash, Libby, Zach, Tanner, Kelsie, and Jack; sister, Charlotte (Bob) Roach; niece, Amy (Craig) Campbell; two nephews, Justin (Jennifer) Roach and Robert (Zann) Roach; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Friends may come to sign the register book from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Family memorial services, with public livestream at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the St. Judes Children's hospital.

Online condolence, obituary and livestream, at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.