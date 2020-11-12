Mary L. Clark, 93, of St. Joseph, died November 8, 2020. Mary was born in 1926 to Benjamin and Ophelia (Herring) Huber.

She was married to Norman Clark and he preceded her in death on June 10, 2011. Also preceding her in death were her parents, son, Norman, and 11 siblings.

Mary was an active member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she had been the treasurer and involved in Bible studies.

Survivors include daughter, Rita Hanks (Don); five grandchildren, Tara Inzerello (Greg), Dena Bour (Paul), Todd Hanks (Yvette), Nancy Hanks, Randall Hanks; three great-grandchidren, Nick Inzerello, Nate Inzerello, Paul Andrew Bour; a sister, Maxine Clark; daughter-in-law, Judy Clark; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She loved to sew and work in the garden. Mary was an amazing cook and loved to play many card games, attend family gatherings and have family battles of croquet.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gower Convalescent Center, Gower, Missouri.

Private family graveside services will be held at Blakely Cemetery. Masks are suggested. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.