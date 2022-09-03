Clark, Margaret E. 1923-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Margaret Elizabeth "Betty" Clark became "absent from the body and present with the Lord", 2 Cor. 5:8, on Aug. 28, 2022. With wisdom, humor, kindness and a strong faith, Betty loved God and her family above all. She will be deeply missed.
Betty was born Oct. 17, 1923, to parents Reuben E. and Alice Mae (Pingree) Norton, in Nevada City, California. She graduated from Nevada City High School, earned her AA from Placer Junior College, Auburn, California, and her BA from UC at Berkeley, Berkeley, California, with a journalism major. Through the years she edited her high school newspaper, her junior college year book, her church newspaper, and later, the Missouri Parent-Teacher magazine.
She was employed for a short time with the Bell Telephoone Company and State Farm Insurance Company in Berkeley, and the Fuller company, in San Francisco, California.
In Berkeley, 1945, Betty married R. Melverne Clark, of New Hampton, Missouri, while he was briefly stationed at Treasure Island, San Francisco. As World War II ended, Betty and Mel moved to their new home together, in St. Joseph.
During the years her children were in school, Betty volunteered to help local and state PTA organizations. She served as president of the Pershing Preschool, the Pershing Elementary School PTA, and the Lafayette High School PTA. Awarded a life-time PTA membership, she wrote several skits for PTA council and planned and directed several for Pershing School. With her husband, she helped manage the St. Joseph 700 Club prayer center, held many Bible studies in her home, and for a time, taught Sunday School.
An avid reader, Betty also enjoyed writing poetry, scrapbooking, traveling, eating out, crocheting, and spending time with family and friends. With her husband, she often attended noon prayer meetings at the Upper Room, Word of Life Church.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Mel, in 2013, after 67 and 1/2 years of marriage. Also preceding her were her parents, and a brother, Reuben E. Jr., all of Nevada City; her sister, ida White and her husband, Malcolm J. White, of Portland, Oregan; twin brother, William A. Norton and sister-in-law, Kathryn, of Orinda, Califorina; brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Clark, of Redwood City, California; and son-in-law, John Miller, of St. Joseph.
She is survived by a son, Dennis E. Clark; two daughters, Karen L. Clark and Maureen E. Miller, all of St. Joseph; her sister, Alice Norton Clark, Grants Pass, Oregon; her granddaughter, Rachel E. (Keith) Detwieler, Cleveland, Tennessee; grandsons, Jeremy D. Miller and Chris (Jennifer) Miller, Kansas City, Missouri; Brian (Rachel) Miller, Orion, Illinois; and great-grandchildren, Sean, Zoey, Izak, and Kyan Detwieler, Rinoa and Adalyn Miller, Quincy and Evie Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
As she requested, Betty has been cremated and there will be no funeral or visitation. The family will meet for a private memorial service, date pending. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
