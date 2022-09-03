Clark, Margaret E. 1923-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Margaret Elizabeth "Betty" Clark became "absent from the body and present with the Lord", 2 Cor. 5:8, on Aug. 28, 2022. With wisdom, humor, kindness and a strong faith, Betty loved God and her family above all. She will be deeply missed.

Betty was born Oct. 17, 1923, to parents Reuben E. and Alice Mae (Pingree) Norton, in Nevada City, California. She graduated from Nevada City High School, earned her AA from Placer Junior College, Auburn, California, and her BA from UC at Berkeley, Berkeley, California, with a journalism major. Through the years she edited her high school newspaper, her junior college year book, her church newspaper, and later, the Missouri Parent-Teacher magazine.

