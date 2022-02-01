Louise Beatrice (Taylor) Clark, 72, St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
She was born June 12, 1949, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Herman Taylor and Clara Johnson.
She was a 1969 graduate of Vashon High School in St. Louis.
Louise proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1974 as a telegraphic typewriter/telephone operator. She was awarded the Defense Service Medal.
In 1987 she was a graduate of St. Joseph Beauty University and also graduated in 1992 from NW MO Community College.
She was a member of Ebenezer-Grant Church. Louise was a compassionate Sears & Roebuck employee for 25 plus years. In addition, she was retired from the State of Missouri as a switchboard operator.
Louise enjoyed bowling, playing cards, going to the casino, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara McKinnis and Herman Taylor; grandparents, Pinkie Leggins, Celestine Beasley and Earl Johnson.
She is survived by her son, Sekou Johnson (Cathy Campbell); grandchildren, Mikhlyn, Malia and Mya Johnson; stepfather, Robert McKinnis Sr.; siblings, Robert McKinnis Jr., Patricia McKinnis Robinson (Marcus), Michael McKinnis; Goddaughter, Ania Walker; her beloved cats, Smokey and Angel; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.